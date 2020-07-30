Google parent Alphabet posts first revenue decline in company history

Money and Business

Google’s parent company Alphabet posted the first revenue decline in its history during the three months ended in June, a sign of just how much the global pandemic and economic downturn is straining its core advertising business.

The internet giant on Thursday reported nearly $38.3 billion in revenue for the second quarter, down 2% from the year prior. Still, revenue was slightly higher than the $37.4 billion Wall Street analysts had expected.

The company posted net income just shy of $7 billion, which also beat analysts’ projections.

“We continue to navigate through a difficult global economic environment,” Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat said in a statement with the earnings report.