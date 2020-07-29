Boeing lost $2.3 billion in three months

Money and Business

Boeing lost $2.3 billion over the past three months, the company revealed Wednesday. It’s just the latest sign of trouble for the aerospace giant as the COVID-19 pandemic continues taking deep cuts out of US business.

“We remained focused on the health of our employees and communities while proactively taking action to navigate the unprecedented commercial market impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said in a statement. “We’re working closely with our customers, suppliers and global partners to manage the challenges to our industry, bridge to recovery and rebuild to be stronger on the other side.”

Wall Street wasn’t shocked. Investors already knew Boeing was only able to deliver 10 jets in the second quarter as it began ramping up production after its factory was shuttered by the pandemic, and analysts’ expectations for Boeing’s posted revenue and net loss were spot-on.

Boeing stock was up slightly during pre-market trading.

In all, Boeing was able to deliver only 20 commercial airplanes last quarter — the lowest number of commercial airplanes delivered in a quarter by Boeing since 1977.

Though, not all of Boeing’s aircraft sales issues were pandemic related: The company is still in the early stages of resuming production of its beleaguered 737 Max jets. The 737s, which were once Boeing’s best-selling aircraft, remain grounded after faulty software on the jets was linked to two fatal crashes.

Boeing said Wednesday it has “made steady progress toward he safe return to service of the 737, including completion of FAA certification flight tests” last quarter.