Garmin is slowly coming back online after a massive ransomware hack

Money and Business

Five days after a massive ransomware attack, some of Garmin’s services are beginning to come back online.

“We are happy to report that Garmin Connect recovery is underway,” the company announced on the Garmin Connect website, listing several platforms and features that are operating at limited or full capacity. The company also said in a statement that there is “no indication” that customer data was accessed, stolen, or lost.

Garmin Connect workouts are still not able to synch to devices and the app is still under maintenance.

Sam Curry, chief security officer of cybersecurity company Cybereason, said the ransomware attack on Garmin was “crippling,” and called it “the corporate equivalent of a heart attack.”

“The longer Garmin is offline, the cost of recovery increases and could cost tens of millions of dollars more,” he said. Garmin, however, said that it does not expect the blackout to have a material impact on its financial results.

Shareholders will have a better sense of the outage’s impact after Garmin’s quarterly earnings call this Wednesday.