Microsoft reveals Halo Infinite and other upcoming Xbox Series X games

Microsoft on Thursday revealed what games will be available on the next-generation Xbox Series X. The showcase comes a month after Sony announced its upcoming games and the design of the PlayStation 5.

The first and most anticipated announcementwas “Halo Infinite,” which Xbox claims is the biggest and “most ambitious Halo game ever created.” It has larger battles and new gameplay and scenery. The protagonist, Master Chief, is back for another adventure that spans a wider region.

Some fans on the YouTube livestream did not sound impressed, commenting that the game looked generic. The “Halo” franchise is synonymous with the Xbox brand, so a lot of bets have been made on “Halo Infinite.”

‘Hello Neighbor 2’

Five games were revealed during the pre-show, including “Hello Neighbor 2,” a sequel to the popular horror game where you sneak into your neighbor’s basement to uncover a secret. In “Hello Neighbor 2,” you attempt to find your neighbor who has now gone missing, while you’re being stalked.

‘State of Decay 3’

Xbox also announced “State of Decay 3,” the next game in the zombie survival franchise. Microsoft acquired Undead Labs, the studio behind “State of Decay,” in 2018, the same year the previous sequel was released. In the trailer, a woman hunts a zombie moose.

‘Forza Motorsport’

“Forza” is one of the games that Xbox used to show off its cloud gaming venture, Project xCloud during a demo at last year’s E3 gaming convention. The racing game is also designed to showcase the Xbox Series X’s improved tech, including ray-tracing, which helps to illuminate shadows and lights better. The game is currently in early development, and a trailer from Xbox shows a team preparing for a race with extra speedy cars.

