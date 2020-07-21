Skip to Content
Outdoor guidelines create new concerns for some hair stylists

Hair salons
Oliver Forster/KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Gov. Newsom's announcement Monday that barber shops and hair salons are now able to offer haircuts outside was met with celebration from many across the industry, though some are more apprehensive.

Gina Karpenko, a partner with Loft Hair Studio inside the Phenix Salon Suites at the La Cumbre Plaza mall, says the new guidelines will be helpful for some businesses but still leaves stylists like her in limbo.

Karpenko says that moving outdoors is more difficult for salons who do not own their own space or storefront; she must first get approval from the Salon Suites and the mall before she is able to move outside.

Even if she gains approval, Karpenko points out that salons are limited to the outdoor space they have in front of the establishment. She argues that a temporary permits allowing services to be done at alternate outdoor locations would make a more spacious and safe environment possible.

Perhaps the biggest issue, Karpenko says, is that the vast majority of her business, and other salons' business, comes from hair dying or coloring, which is currently not allowed indoors or outdoors under the current health guidelines.

Owners of Studio B Hair Salon in Santa Barbara posted their thoughts on Instagram, fearing that the new guidelines could be "an epic small business destroyer."

The post cites concerns that outdoor stations could be more difficult to properly sanitize and decreased customer capacity could make it impossible for some businesses to earn enough to pay rent or remain in business.

Business models will be decimated as the industry is not setup to turn a profit off “dry cuts”. Landlords won’t work as easily with the industry... This is what I feared would happen. You can’t generate the necessary income by having 2-4 stations outside to do dry haircuts only. However landlords will say, “your open so I expect full rent “. Stylist/ barbers that pay booth rental fees will most likely have to pay more as it’s going to be a limited number of chairs outside. The protocols to keep the outdoor stations sanitized will be much more difficult to achieve with no water, power ect.. The big picture here is we need to flatten the curve so the industry (all industries) can reopen. This tug of war that’s going on is destroying small businesses. Two salons locally announced today they can’t reopen, countless more are close to closing. Newsom & state board giving the industry what he is about to give will make the state and counties feel they gave an “inch”. However they are doing more harm than good longterm in my opinion. The focus should be that salons, barbershops and personal services are operating at a higher safety rating than anyone else. Granted they spend longer time periods with customers. We now know the efficacy of mask wearing by all parties. I feel the right move is to approach the industry like they are with schools. If one shop spreads Covid.. it is shutdown, if the community/county has 25% of the services industry showing spread shut it down for the mandated time period to reset. I think some will see what he is about to announce as a win but I fear it will be an epic small business destroyer. #smallbusiness #studiobsalon #saveourindustry #santabarbara #santabarbarasalon

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

