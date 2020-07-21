Outdoor guidelines create new concerns for some hair stylists

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Gov. Newsom's announcement Monday that barber shops and hair salons are now able to offer haircuts outside was met with celebration from many across the industry, though some are more apprehensive.

Gina Karpenko, a partner with Loft Hair Studio inside the Phenix Salon Suites at the La Cumbre Plaza mall, says the new guidelines will be helpful for some businesses but still leaves stylists like her in limbo.

Karpenko says that moving outdoors is more difficult for salons who do not own their own space or storefront; she must first get approval from the Salon Suites and the mall before she is able to move outside.

Even if she gains approval, Karpenko points out that salons are limited to the outdoor space they have in front of the establishment. She argues that a temporary permits allowing services to be done at alternate outdoor locations would make a more spacious and safe environment possible.

Perhaps the biggest issue, Karpenko says, is that the vast majority of her business, and other salons' business, comes from hair dying or coloring, which is currently not allowed indoors or outdoors under the current health guidelines.

Owners of Studio B Hair Salon in Santa Barbara posted their thoughts on Instagram, fearing that the new guidelines could be "an epic small business destroyer."

The post cites concerns that outdoor stations could be more difficult to properly sanitize and decreased customer capacity could make it impossible for some businesses to earn enough to pay rent or remain in business.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.