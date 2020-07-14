Johnnie Walker whisky will be sold in paper bottles next year

Money and Business

Starting next year, Johnnie Walker fans will be able to pour their whisky from a planet-friendly bottle.

On Monday, Diageo, the British spirits company that owns the brand, announced the development of a paper-based spirits bottle made from sustainably sourced wood. The plastic-free packaging is expected to debut early next year.

Diageo’s bottle was developed as part of a partnership with venture management company Pilot Lite. The two launched Pulpex Limited, a sustainable packaging technology firm that is also working with businesses such as Unilever and PepsiCo on paper bottles, Diageo said Monday in a press release.

In beverage packaging trends, paper is in fashion as brands seek to curb plastic use. Diageo, which has committed to reduce its reliance on plastics — including doing away with plastic rings on its Guinness cans — and increase the recyclability of its bottles, said the paper-based bottle will help the company meet sustainability goals set by the United Nations.

Late last year, Danish beer company Carlsberg unveiled prototypes of a sustainably sourced wood fiber bottle for its pilsner. Pernod Ricard-owned votdka brand Absolut, L’Oreal and Coca-Cola are also working on similar efforts.