Mary Trump free to promote her tell-all book after judge lifts temporary restraining order

Get ready to see Mary Trump on television.

On Monday, a New York court lifted a temporary restraining order on President Donald Trump’s niece, clearing the way for her to promote her tell-all book in the news media.

The ruling was made by Judge Hal Greenwald of the New York State Supreme Court, the state’s trial court, on the eve of the book’s release.

The book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” has topped the Amazon bestseller list and commanded significant news coverage. But Mary Trump has been prohibited from promoting it — until now.

“The court got it right in rejecting the Trump family’s effort to squelch Mary Trump’s core political speech on important issues of public concern,” said Ted Boutrous, the renowned attorney who represented Mary Trump and who has also represented CNN in the past.

“The First Amendment forbids prior restraints because they are intolerable infringements on the right to participate in democracy,” Boutrous added. “Tomorrow, the American public will be able to read Mary’s important words for themselves.”

The motion to block the book had been brought by Robert Trump, the President’s brother, who argued that it violated a confidentiality agreement related to Fred Trump’s estate.

Robert Trump’s attorney, Charles Harder, did not immediately respond to a request for comment after the ruling was issued.

In a statement, Simon & Schuster, the book’s publisher, said it was “delighted” by the court’s decision.

“The unfettered right to publish is a sacred American freedom and a founding principle of our republic, and we applaud the Court for affirming well-established precedents against prior restraint and pre-publication injunctions,” the publisher said.