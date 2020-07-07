Cars are back to one block of State St. in downtown Santa Barbara after test closure

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Closing State St. in downtown Santa Barbara from Haley St. to Sola St. seemed like it was working, especially if you were in the first block full of restaurants and bars. Changes however, were called for immediately in another block.

The answer has now come together in the 1300 block between Victoria St and Sola.

The large Parks and Recreation bus is gone. Barricades are still up on both ends, but access is now allowed through Arlington Ave. in the mid block area.

In that one block of State St. there's now limited parking. Drivers are sharing space with the restaurant parklet dining areas, bikes and pedestrians.

Retail business owners who needed more street frontage to welcome their customers and do carry out of products asked for a change. One said without it he would be out of business by September.

The city of Santa Barbara has been testing the street closure since Memorial Day weekend in May. The plan was put together in just days and has been modified several times since then.

It includes outside dining, more lighting, planter boxes, bike and pedestrian controls, mask requirements and public outreach about the new look.

