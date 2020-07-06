The explosive tell-all book by Trump’s niece is coming out two weeks earlier than expected

Money and Business

A tell-all book by President Trump’s niece Mary, a licensed clinical psychologist, will now be published next week, two weeks earlier than expected, the publisher Simon & Schuster said Monday.

“Due to high demand and extraordinary interest in this book, ‘Too Much and Never Enough’ by Mary L. Trump will now be published on July 14, 2020,” Simon & Schuster said.

Mary Trump remains entangled in a legal battle over whether the book violates a confidentiality agreement that she signed nearly twenty years ago. Due to a temporary restraining order that is still in place, she is unable to comment publicly.

Chris Bastardi, spokesperson for Mary Trump, said Monday, “The act by a sitting president to muzzle a private citizen is just the latest in a series of disturbing behaviors which have already destabilized a fractured nation in the face of a global pandemic. If Mary cannot comment, one can only help but wonder: what is Donald Trump so afraid of?”

The restraining order does not apply to Simon & Schuster. The publisher has already printed 75,000 copies of the book, according to court filings. It has been one of the best selling books on Amazon for the past few weeks.

Simon & Schuster also published the back cover of the book for the first time on Monday. It is an excerpt from the book, saying that “today, Donald is much as he was at three years old: incapable of growing, learning, or evolving, unable to regulate his emotions, moderate his responses, or take in & synthesize information.”