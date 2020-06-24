No close out specials – Nordstrom is gone at Paseo Nuevo

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Those looking for a final trip through the Nordstrom at Paseo Nuevo mall in downtown Santa Barbara are out of luck.

The retail chain announced in May it would close 16 stores including the Santa Barbara location by August.

This week, the shelves were cleared and the sign was taken down.

The Ebar Cafe next door is also closed.





Nordstrom closes at the Paseo Nuevo Mall (John Palminteri/KEYT)

What happens next is still up in the air.

At a recent community meeting about downtown solutions, one strong suggestion was made to convert the Nordstrom into housing. The location, on Canon Perdido St. and Chapala St., was considered ideal.

Nordstrom was an anchor store in 1990 when the then new Paseo Nuevo Mall opened in downtown as a revival plan.

The mall is currently going through a multi-million dollar renovation with fresh tenants in several areas, and outside amenities including a fire pit and games.

