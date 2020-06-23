Dining and distancing: New rule allows more outdoor seating in unincorporated SB County

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County approved a new rule last week allowing restaurants in unincorporated areas of the county to expand outdoor seating onto sidewalks and parklets built in parking lots.

Similar measures already took place in the cities of Santa Barbara and Goleta, where several businesses have taken advantage and extended their seating areas.

Santa Barbara County Planning and Development says the move is to help businesses create more spacing for customers to safely eat on-site once again. The rule is in effect immediately through Dec. 16 of this year or when the County COVID-19 emergency ends, whichever is earlier.

The rule also states that while businesses can now implement these changes, they must submit materials including a checklist, photos, revised site plan and description of any temporary changes to the county within 30 days.

