How Snapchat missed the mark on Juneteenth

Money and Business

Happy Friday, readers. Today we celebrate Juneteenth, wish a happy early Father’s Day to all the dads, and send a big congratulations to Malala Yousafzai, who just gradated from Oxford.

Here’s what went down in the world of business today.

SNAPCHAT’S JUNETEENTH BLUNDER

Some companies appropriately marked Juneteenth — the holiday marking the end of slavery in America — by giving their staff the day off or expressing solidarity with anti-racism efforts.

And then there’s Snapchat, which marked the day with a face filter that managed to offend pretty much everyone. The filter prompted users to smile in order to break chains, all against a backdrop of a Pan-African flag. The company issued an apology Friday.

Let’s not forget some of Snap’s previous goofs, like the time in 2016 when it released a Bob Marley lens, which darkened users’ skin color and added dreadlocks, prompting accusations of blackface. The same year, it rolled out a filter with squinting eyes that was called out as “yellowface.”

BEN & JERRY’S JUNETEENTH WIN

Ben & Jerry’s, meanwhile, put out an unequivocal statement in support of defunding police, something almost no major company has been willing to do publicly — even as many express support for Black Lives Matter.

The Vermont ice cream maker served up a pint of cold hard facts about the history of institutional racism and left no doubt about where it stands on the issue.

“This Juneteenth, on what should be our nation’s true Independence Day, it’s time to liberate ourselves from a dangerous, racist model of law enforcement and work toward a new vision of building thriving communities where all people have what they need to be healthy and safe.”

AMC: JK, BRING YOUR MASK

AMC Theatres did a swift 180 on its mask policy after basically everyone on Twitter called it a terrible idea.

On Thursday, the world’s largest movie theater chain announced it was going to reopen 600 theaters next month. AMC’s CEO Adam Aron made it clear that masks would be required for all staff but customers would only be required to wear them in areas masks are mandated. “We want to keep the politics out of our theaters,” Aron told CNN Business on Thursday.

By Friday, AMC said it had made a mistake: “It is clear from this response that we did not go far enough on the usage of masks.”

FACEBOOK BACKLASH

The PR headaches are piling up for Facebook.

For weeks, Facebook has struggled to manage a growing backlash over the way it handles President Trump’s inflammatory posts. Earlier this week, Joe Scarborough eviscerated CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a seven-minute tirade on his MSNBC show over the platform’s handling of extremist groups.

Then on Friday, the North Face committed to an advertising boycott of Facebook — a move that could open the door for other brands to do the same.

Civil rights groups, including the NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League, started the #StopHateForProfit effort, which is calling for advertisers to suspend their marketing on Facebook in the month of July.

“We’re in,” The North Face tweeted. “We’re out @Facebook #StopHateForProfit.”

HEY, HOW ABOUT SOME GOOD NEWS?

Good things still happen in the world.

Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize winner who survived being shot by the Taliban as a teenager, has completed her degree at Oxford University. She is now 22, and ready for some much-deserved R&R. And Netflix.

“Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford,” she wrote. “I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep.”