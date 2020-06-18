Facebook takes down Trump ads ‘for violating our policy against organized hate’

Money and Business

Facebook on Thursday said it had take action against ads run by President Trump’s re-election campaign for breaching its policies on hate. The ads, which attacked what the Trump campaign described as “Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups,” featured an upside-down triangle.

The Anti-Defamation League said Thursday the triangle “is practically identical to that used by the Nazi regime to classify political prisoners in concentration camps.”

“We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate. Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol,” Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesperson, told CNN Business.

The ads targeted the far left group Antifa, calling on Trump supporters to back the President’s calls to designate the group a terrorist organization.

Responding to criticism of the ad earlier Thursday, the Trump campaign claimed the red triangle was “a symbol widely used by Antifa.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more…