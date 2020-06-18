Australia says it is experiencing a ‘sophisticated’ state-based cyber attack

Money and Business

The Australian government is grappling with massive cyber attacks from what Prime Minister Scott Morrison has described as a “malicious” and “sophisticated” state-based actor.

Morrison revealed the existence of the attacks during a press conference on Friday, adding that a “state-based cyber actor” is “targeting Australian organizations across a range of sectors, including all levels of government, industry, political organizations, education, health, essential service providers and operators of other critical infrastructure.”

He did not specify which agencies or businesses are believed to be under attack, nor did he detail the exact nature of the attacks — though he did say that the government’s investigation has not uncovered any “large-scale personal data breaches.”

Morrison also did not say which state Australia believes to be behind the attack. But he told reporters that “there are not a large number of state-based actors that can engage in this type of activity.”

“It is clear … that this has been done by a state-based actor with very, very significant capabilities,” Morrison added.

The attacks are also not new, and Morrison made clear that such threats are a “constant issue for Australia to deal with.” But he added that he was prompted to speak Friday because the “frequency has been increasing” over “many months.”

This story will be updated. Hilary Whiteman contributed reporting.