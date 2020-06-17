Grab the camera! N64 classic Pokémon Snap is coming to Nintendo Switch

Money and Business

Pokémon Snap, the simple yet addicting game where you take pictures of the adorable pocket monsters, is coming to Nintendo Switch.

The game was first released for Nintendo 64 back in 1999, but with Switch being in such high demand during the pandemic, it’s only right that they bring back the iconic game.

Called New Pokémon Snap, the rebooted game will take “trainers on an adventure to unknown islands overflowing with natural sights such as jungles and beaches, where they can research various Pokémon in their natural habitats. They will take photos to make their very own in-game Pokémon Photodex, all while discovering, new, never-before-seen Pokémon expressions and behaviors,” Nintendo said in a statement Wednesday.

The game doesn’t have a release date.

Other big Pokémon updates

On top of announcing the comeback of Pokémon Snap, Nintendo unveiled a number of new games, apps and updates to fan-favorites.

A new phone app called Pokémon Smile, available now, hopes to make the everyday task of brushing teeth fun for younger children. By using the phone’s camera, children can “defeat cavity-causing bacteria depicted in the game” by brushing their teeth and catch Pokémon, Nintendo said.

Pokémon Café Mix, a new free-to-start game for the Switch and mobile devices, is a puzzle game where you link matching Pokémon icons together to clear them from the screen. It will be available on June 24.

Nintendo also released the “Isle of Armor” expansion pack for Switch games Pokémon Sword and Shield on Wednesday.

And for those who miss playing Pokémon GO — the augmented-reality game that allows you to catch Pokémon in the real world — you’re now able to play from the comfort of your home.

“Recently, we have made several changes to how trainers can play ‘Pokémon GO’ even from inside their homes,” Tsunekazu Ishihara, CEO of The Pokémon Company, said in a video posted to the company’s YouTube channel.

For example, trainers can now join nearby Raid Battles remotely and the number of gifts you can open daily has been increased to 30.

Mega-Evolved Pokémon is also coming to Pokémon GO, the company said.