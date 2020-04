Money and Business

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Short term vacation rentals now have new rules in Carpinteria due to the Covid-19 conditions.

The City says this type of lodging should only go to people identified as essential.

Owners of these properties have been notified of the change.

The message is in line with rules from Governor Gavin Newsom for those approved to travel for work under the guidelines of the state's stay at home order.