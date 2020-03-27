New Open4Biz webpage providing much needed support to local businesses during difficult times

Money and Business

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- NewsChannel 12, NewChannel 3 and FOX 11 News have created a new way for people to help support local businesses.

A new webpage on our website is called "Open4Biz."

It's a way for community members to know which businesses remain open during this difficult time of uncertainty.

Restaurants and other businesses that are still open can input details, including hours of operation, directions, and other important information, for the public to check out.

As of today, there are more than 500 businesses listed in the Tri-Counties area, stretching from Camarillo to Paso Robles.

One local business you can find on the website is the collection of Jiffy Lube franchises owned by Sean Porcher.

Porcher owns seven of the shops from Santa Barbara to Paso Robles.

"Right now I’m really thankful that the Open4Biz website is there," Porcher said. "It’s something that we put listings on just to let let our customers that we’re here. We’re open."

Porcher said it's especially important for people to support local businesses, like Jiffy Lube, because of how many people work there.

"Definitely something that’s important to us is trying to keep as many employees as employed as possible," said Porcher. "We've had to cut hours, cut our hours operation days of operation and not all related just trying to keep as many people working as we can and keep things moving."

He added business is down between 60 to 80 percent at his shops. Earlier this week, he had to close the Atascadero location due to slow sales.

"This is affecting everyone’s livelihood," said Porcher. "Our employees are having a hard time and we want to be able to provide for them and keep them employed as long as possible."

With concerns about coronavirus, he also said the shops have changed how they operate.

"We have had to adapt the way we service vehicles," said Porcher. "Customers stay in their car. We practice social distancing and we sanitize things. We definitely made a lot of adjustments in the things that we do, and the way that we service cars, to keep our employees safe and our customer safe as well."

Auto repair shops, like Jiffy Lube, are allowed to stay open because they provide what is considered an essential need, to help keep cars running, especially healthcare and medical workers, as well as first responders.

"One thing I’ve heard from our customers it is a lot of appreciation that we are still open," said Porcher. "Their oil lights come. They need to get to work. They don’t want to jeopardize their car. Tires are flat, things like that, so it feels good to be open and feels good to still be able to provide those services for the people that need them."

Customers agree with Porcher and are happy they still have places to go when they need car service.

"I’m pretty relieved," said customer Kristyn Goodgion. "My car is pretty relieved too. It's been yelling at me for a couple days now to get an oil change. I always try and support local businesses. It’s kind of what I do. I try and keep it local."

Many of the businesses on Open4Biz are offering customers special deals and discounts.

Porcher said he's offering a special deal in a way that is giving back to the community.

"For anyone out there that needs a little special help right now, if you are providing help for people, visit our Facebook page," said Porcher. "We're giving away free oil changes every day in each of our stores to help provide for those that are in need as well."

He also emphasizes that by purchasing products or services at local businesses, people are providing a much needed lifeline during this great time of need.

"We’re here for you," said Porcher. "We live here, so support our local businesses, get on that website and see who's open, who you can visit and help support."

Click here to visit the Open4biz webpage and see what businesses are open.