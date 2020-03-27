Appreciation signs posted as crisis continues

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Signs of appreciation are going up in Santa Barbara during the coronavirus crisis.



The first ones appeared Thursday afternoon at Jeannine's restaurant and bakery on Coast Village Road.



Owner Alison Hardey says often in a disaster situation, the "thank-you's" come after the incident is over. This time, with the on going crisis holding a grip on the nation for months, she says the words of thanks need to be posted as early as possible. It's going to be a long haul.



Handmade signs mention vendors and unlikely first responders. They include grocery store clerks, utility companies, and food suppliers, such as Jordano's. All have played a role directly or indirectly, for example, by allowing rents and payments to be handled on a different schedule during tight financial times.



Jeannine's has four Santa Barbara and Goleta area sites, with two remaining open, upper State St. and Coast Village Road near Montecito.