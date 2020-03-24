While some close, one changes its offer to keep business people connected during the crisis

Money and Business

NEAR SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One Santa Barbara area hotel is trying to help business workers looking for a space to do their job if they are unable to work from home during the coronavirus crisis.

The Ramada by Wyndham has made a pivot in its business plan.

Overnight guests are still checking in, although there's been a big drop throughout the nation. In addition, rooms are now being sold at a day rate to be used as a work space option.



"We know people have to work so we are coming up with a business day rate, " said Director of Sales and Marketing Drew Wakefield



"It could be very difficult to work at home if the kids are running around, if the dog is barking, if the internet is slow, if there are all kinds of other things going on, if you have to do a video conferencing," said Wakefield.



It a way to keep the staff employed during the sweeping set back the industry has faced.



This setting offers more than just the room. "You do have a private patio and a private bathroom, you have a desk and a tv , a refrigerator, coffee maker all of the great amenities," he said. This newly created work space option also comes with a duck pond, a resort setting and a full swimming pool for a break from your business work, as long as there is social spacing on the property.



"If you want to sit outside and get a little vitamin D, which I hear is really good for you, you can sit outside and be in a safe clean, protected environment."



Each room also gets a full sanitation once the guests leave.



"They are cleaning the rooms each and every day. They are sanitizing all the door knobs, they are wiping everything down any of the tv clickers, and the desks or the coffee makers," said Wakefield.



This Ramada's General Manager Tom Patton, has come up with the plan as a local solution to help area businesses and the economy. The rooms are offered at $75 dollars a day.

They are available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information go to : Ramada by Wyndham at 805-964-3511