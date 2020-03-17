Stock futures fall after slight market rebound Tuesday

Money and Business

Stock futures fell Tuesday evening, despite Wall Street’s slight rebound during the day.

Dow futures were down 121 points, or about 0.6%. S&P 500 futures were down 0.5% and Nasdaq futures fell more than 0.7%.

Stocks had clawed back some ground on Tuesday, following one of the worst days on record for the market Monday. Fears about the financial and economic impacts of coronavirus have spurred massive swings in the markets in recent weeks.

The Dow finished Tuesday up more than 1,000 points, or 5%. The S&P and Nasdaq both closed up around 6%.

Wall Street was likely buoyed by continued action by the New York Federal Reserve to calm the panicked financial markets. The NY Fed announced Tuesday it will conduct two $500 billion overnight repo operations each day this week.

The overnight lending markets provide critical funding to banks, hedge funds and other financial institutions — markets that came under pressure last fall and have again been strained in recent days as recession fears rise.

The Fed also announced plans Tuesday to unfreeze the $1 trillion commercial paper market.

–CNN Business’ Matt Egan contributed to this report.