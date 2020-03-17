Markets roller coaster continues

Money and Business

US stocks are all over the place on Tuesday, flipping between gains and losses as the market attempts to bounce back from dramatic losses in the prior session.

The three major indexes opened higher on Tuesday, but they all fell into negative territory within the first half hour of trading.

The Dow went negative first and bounced in and out of red territory. It even fell below 20,000 points. Should it close below that level, it would be a first in more than three years.

Soon the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were also flashing red.

Around mid-morning, all three benchmarks were back in the green.

The message is clear: It’s looking to be a volatile day.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to present an economic stimulus package worth $850 billion later in the day, which helped investor sentiment.

The Dow on Monday recorded its worst day since “Black Monday” in October 1987, as well as its worst point drop in its history.