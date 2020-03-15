Nike, Urban Outfitters and other retailers shuttering stores temporarily because of coronavirus

Money and Business

A growing number of retailers have announced they are temporarily closing stores in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Nike, Urban Outfitters, Abercrombie & Fitch and more have announced that they are shuttering many or all of their retail stores around the globe through late March because of coronavirus. They followed makeup brand Glossier and outdoor brand Patagonia, which on Thursday and Friday were among the first consumer goods retailers to announce temporary store closures.

The companies all stressed that their online stores would remain open, though some, including Patagonia, have said shipments could be delayed as employees work remotely.

Apple last month closed retail locations in China during the peak of the outbreak there. On Friday, the company said that while its China locations had reopened, it was closing stores in all other areas of the world.

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus on Friday. As of Saturday, nearly 3,000 coronavirus cases had been reported in the United States, while more than 152,000 cases have been reported globally. Health experts have encouraged people to respond by practicing “social distancing,” which includes avoiding large gatherings and maintaining a physical distance of about six feet from other people.

“What we’ve learned together (in China) has helped us all develop the best practices that are assisting enormously in our global response,” Apple said in a statement Friday. “One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance. As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we’re taking additional steps to protect our team members and customers.”

Many retailers have also closed offices and asked employees who work in other parts of the business to work from home.

Some of the largest grocery chains in the United States -— including Kroger, Publix and Walmart — have also announced reduced store hours in response to the outbreak.

