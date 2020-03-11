Coronavirus concerns are leading to event cancellations in Santa Barbara County

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An event for the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara was cancelled Wednesday, one of several events cancelled or postponed across the country over coronavirus concerns.

The event was meant to be a Barbara Ireland 20th anniversary celebration and kick-off party.

Paul Dargan and Dargan's Irish Pub & Restaurant have hosted the event for the past nine years.

Lori Willis, executive director of The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, said she is not worried about the overall impact of the event's cancellation.

She said they have a plan in place to receive donations in an online format and through a social media campaign.

The World Health Organization said Wednesday morning they have assessed the coronavirus situation as a pandemic.