Housing

Santa Barbara City Council approves DignityMoves to Seek State Funding for Family Housing Village

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI
By
today at 11:37 am
Published 10:15 am


SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - City Council just passed a new family housing project to seek state funding in Santa Barbara.

In a five to zero vote, City Council is allowing DignityMoves to request roughly $11-million for a new Family Village.

Located at 260 North San Antonio Road near the Calle Real Campus, the project will include full wraparound services with a kitchen, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a dining room.  

DignityMoves hopes families will live there for two to three years until they can get back on their feet. 

DignityMoves hopes this project will ultimately help more unhoused kids and their families in our community. 

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

