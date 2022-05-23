Skip to Content
Homeless camp at the base of Highway 154 may be cleared out as occupants get housing

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - At least two people and a dog under tarps at Highway 154 and

State street in Santa Barbara may be relocated into government funded housing soon.

The scene where they are living on the corner of this intersection is one of several spots where they have been camping with numerous items around them.

It has created a reaction from upset residents and passersby who are strongly asking authorities to step in sooner than later.

Monday afternoon, those familiar with this encampment, and its multiple locations nearby, said housing was coming available and the situation would be resolved soon.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about John, click here.

