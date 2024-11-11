“Honoring All Who Served” served as theme of Oxnard’s Veterans Day Ceremony

OXNARD, Calif.-The Commander of Naval Base Ventura County hopes this Veterans Day will be unifying.

"This Veterans Day, lets take a step away from social media and news, let's spend some quality time and have polite conversation with our friends, family and neighbors," said Capt. Daniel W. Brown.

The NBVC Commander spoke at the Veterans Day Ceremony in Oxnard's Plaza Park on Monday.

Brown also let people know where local men and women are serving around the world.

Retiring Mayor John Zaragoza shared the history of what used to be called Armistice Day.

He also handed out a proclamation to Vietnam Veterans including Manual Gonzalez of Disabled American Veterans.

Gonzalez said he was proud of the turnout that filled most of the park this year.

"Now we have our Iraq and Afghanistan veterans that are actually coming out and I have really enjoyed that," said Gonzalez.

"Honoring All Who Served" served as the title of the program that included music by members of the Channel Islands High School Band and a formation flyover.

The ceremony began with a Placement of Wreaths by the memorial in the park and Taps.

Veterans had a chance to learn about Veterans Services offered in the community at booths placed around the park.