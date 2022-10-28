Chilly mornings with warm days over the Halloweekend

Santa Barbara, Calif. - High temperatures are warming significantly Saturday, by as much as 10 degrees on the Central Coast and a little less elsewhere. The coast will be in the mid 70s, and inland could even reach the low 80s.

With weak offshore flow, it leaves to door open for marine layer to open and close the day on the Central Coast. On Sunday, wind will turn a little more northerly.

If you're headed to the Dia de los Muertos Celebration in Santa Maria, expect great weather conditions. The event runs from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm on the McClelland Street Corridor. Through the time period, temperatures will move from about 67 degrees to about 76 degrees. Wear a hat because skies will be mostly clear through the middle of the day. The event will be family friendly with plenty of activities for kids!

For any late-night Halloweekend activities, bring your jacket. Lows are getting chilly in the upper 30s to low 50s, and so the evening cools quickly.