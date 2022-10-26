Skip to Content
Holidays
By
Published 7:01 pm

Local make-up artist discusses Halloween make-up looks for the upcoming holiday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Make-up artist and special effects creator Carl Soto from Soto Designs was with us this morning to help parents, or Halloween lovers get ready for the holiday.

His company specializes in murals, logos, sculptures, make-up special effects, and props as well as silkscreen.

Whether the Halloween budget is big or small, Soto said he can customize and create your product to any scale possible.

For more information, visit www.styleseat.com/m/v/carolsoto.

Article Topic Follows: Holidays
Halloween
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Sandy Chávez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content