Skip to Content
Holidays
By
Published 1:17 pm

Nipomo celebrates 4th of July with annual community-wide parade

Nipomo 4th of July Parade
Cars in Nipomo Jim Tefft 4th of July Parade drive down Division Street Monday afternoon. (Dave Alley/KEYT)

NIPOMO, Calif. -- An annual Fourth of July tradition in Nipomo once again brought out big crowds along many miles of community streets.

For the sixth straight year, Nipomo held a Fourth of July parade to in honor of Jim Tefft, a longtime community volunteer who died in 2016.

First held in 2017, the parade traveled along East Tefft Street. Instantly, the event became a popular attraction, bringing out thousands of people to the sidewalks and neighborhoods in the Old Town area.

However, in 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic forced parade organizers to shift the format into a community-wide parade of cars, trucks and other vehicles that traveled throughout much of the Nipomo area.

Instead of parade goers attending in a single location along East Tefft Street, the parade came out into the town, covering several miles of local streets and roads.

The modified format was used again in 2021 and once again this year.

The two-hour long parade began at 11 a.m. Monday morning at Nipomo High School and ended at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Over the course of the parade, the vehicles traveled more than 12 miles in various streets around the Nipomo community.

Holidays
Author Profile Photo

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content