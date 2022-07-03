Large crowds in Santa Barbara do not translate to increased sales for some local businesses.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Tourists scattered throughout State Street to browse boutiques, eat dessert, and pick up some last minute souvenirs.

Large crowds do not necessarily translate to sales for small business owners.

Vanessa Fayad, owner of Relaxation Tea, said " We've definitely noticed a little less sales than we normally expect on Saturdays... I feel like people are a little more reserved in how they're spending their money right now.”

Fayad says that consumers are straying away from buying products that they don’t feel are necessities during this time of economic uncertainty.

Some visitors like Cindy Aguayo avoid shopping at all costs when it’s crowded.

Aguayo, who is visiting from Valencia, said “I just don't like shopping when it's super crowded. like, I want my space and my my shopping time for myself.”

Stewart Crawford, who was accompanying Aguayo mentioned, "It's nice just to go even just to window shop."

Many families are focused more on spending the long weekend at the beach and by the wharf, while the weather is still sunny.

Citlali Guerrero, the owner of Zitzilin Imports, said “Today, I know it's not going to be that busy because they go to the beach…but at some point in the evening, they all come back here.”

Many tourists who are shopping seem to be buying souvenirs or spending it on their kids.

Bonnie Eng, visiting from Los Angeles, bought some hair clips and a little travel bag for her daughter.

Whether shopping or spending time in the sun adults and kids are here to have a good time.