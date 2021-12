It's a holiday tradition unlike any other! This Christmas Eve, NORAD - North American Aerospace Defense Command - is tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way across the globe.

It's the 66th year that NORAD has tracked Santa. It's a vital partnership between St. Nick and the government agency to make sure the Christmas deliveries go smoothly.

You can watch and track Santa's progress on NoradSanta.org or on KEYT.com