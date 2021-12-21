Thank your mail carrier! It’s a busy week for them

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Every piece, every day. That's the moto for United States Postal Service Letter Carrier Joyce McCue. And this week that workload is put to the test.

"Volume usually doubles and with the lack of employment we're looking at working 12 to 14 hours a day, six days a week," the 31-year USPS veteran said.

Overall, the United States Postal Service says nearly 2-point-3 billion pieces of holiday first-class mail nationwide will be delivered the week before Christmas. That includes greeting cards and all those packages going through the post office.

"It gets very crazy and very busy here. Like, a lot of times you can't walk around," McCue told us describing what it's like behind-the-scenes at the Post Office.

At a time when many of us are seeing family and spending time with friends, make sure you thank that mail-person when you see them. Because often times they're away from their family.

As the famous USPS creed says: Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds. You might as well add holiday rush to the list as well.