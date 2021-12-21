CHiPs for Kids delivers 322 toys to the Unity Shoppe for the holidays

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol brought several patrol cars to the Santa Barbara Unity Shoppe and each one had a load of toys.

It was all part of the CHiPs for Kids annual drive in partnership with businesses including Walgreens and the Golden 1 Credit Union.

Patrol officers and staff brought bags of toys in to the shop on Sola Street where they will be sorted and placed on shelves for families with kids to pick from.

CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez says 322 toys were gathered between Dec. 5 and Tuesday's delivery.

"This means a lot to us," Gutierrez said. "We want to protect the community but we want to help the community. To do this, it's amazing."