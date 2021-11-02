Halloween House is a treat for children in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-It seems every neighborhood has a Halloween House.

It is a house children and parents can't wait to visit because they know it will be a treat.

Sharon Green, Samantha Keeping, Steve Worzman, Kathleen Remy, and Bradford Brown stage a Halloween House on Argonne Circle in Santa Barbara each year.

Sometimes they have 2500 trick-or-treaters.

They stocked up on $600 worth of candy this Halloween to meet the pent-up demand created during the pandemic.