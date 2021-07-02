Fireworks are back on the Central Coast for the Fourth of July

Holidays

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Fireworks will be filling the sky on the Central Coast this year after last year cancellations because of the pandemic.

From waterfront settings to local parks, the Central Coast is set to have fireworks shows on the Fourth of July.

In Lompoc, the firework show will be held at Ryon Memorial Park, a new site for the city after its usual spot, Lompoc High School, is unavailable.

Pismo Beach is busy enough but is expecting to have large numbers of people gathering at the beach for the firework show, especially for people that have been anticipating the Pismo show since last Fourth of July.

Stearns Wharf will be the destination for fireworks in Santa Barbara, so people will be swarming the sand and grabbing a blanket to enjoy the waterfront show.

Unfortunately, Solvang cancelled their show for a second straight year but the parade is still on.