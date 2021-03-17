Skip to Content
St. Patrick’s Day in less restrictive tier gives businesses a boost

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Clay Lovejoy remembers preparing for St. Patrick's Day at Three Pickles in Santa Barbara last year when the coronavirus pandemic led to a lockdown.

Things are better this year.

Lovejoy said he is now allowed to serve more customers inside and in a new outdoor space.

Since Three Pickles is located in the historic Jimmy's Oriental Gardens the chef created a fusion Rueben egg roll. Corned Beef and Cabbage is also on the menu.

Lovejoy expects Irish whiskey to be a big seller, too.

"We will definitely be toasting for St. Paddy's Day. Everybody feels so much better and a little bit more alive, you feel the town waking up a bit and it's a good feeling right now, " said Lovejoy.

We will have more on St. Patrick's Day celebrations tonight on the news.

