Santa Barbara County children in need receive holiday gifts from United Way, community donors

Holidays

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Children and families across Santa Barbara County received gifts in time for the holidays this year thanks to help from United Way of SB County (UWSBC) and community donors.

United Way partnered with Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara and Harding Elementary School to identify children whose families needed a little extra help putting presents under the tree this year.

Each child submitted a special wish list to United Way to share with participating donors from United Way's Young Leaders Society, The Zia Group, L3 Harris and Northern Trust.

It is thanks to these generous donors that 53 children and families received their wish list items before Christmas.

“This year has been difficult for so many in our community who are struggling to make ends meet. We are so grateful for our community partners that have helped to bring smiles to our holiday gift drive recipient families and bring a small sense of normalcy during these uncertain times,” said Steve Ortiz, President and CEO of UWSBC.

The gifts were distributed to the children and families on Friday, Dec. 18, as part of United Way's annual Adopt-a-Child gift drive.

For more information or to make a donation to United Way of SBC, visit www.unitedwaysb.org.