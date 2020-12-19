Central Coast Rescue Mission hosts drive-thru Christmas banquet in Santa Maria

Holidays

SANTA MARIA, Calif - Hundreds of families in need received an early Christmas meal in Santa Maria Friday afternoon thanks to the help of Central Coast Rescue Mission and other organizations.

Families enjoyed the special Christmas banquet at Four Square Church.

The turkey meal was delivered to each visitor drive-thru style.

Special guests included Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino.

"We have a lot of people that need food and I want to support the different entities in our community that are their providing food. It's such a necesity for life in Santa Maria," Patino said.

Organizers say more than 1,000 people picked up a meal. They also received food and supplies for the winter season.