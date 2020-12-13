Santa Barbara Trolley drivers spread holiday cheer despite lockdown

Holidays

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Because of the stay-at-home order, this year's Trolley Tour of Lights was not allowed to take place. But that didn't stop Santa Barbara Trolley drivers from spreading some holiday cheer.

The drivers took their decorated trolleys around Santa Barbara neighborhoods Saturday night - without riders.

The trolley drivers said they hoped to bring light, life and festivity to the community while residents were mostly stuck at home.

“To see the children’s smiles, the laughter, the joy, the enthusiasm with every ring of the bell and passing light of the trolley, it warms our hearts and we’re so grateful to be part of the Santa Barbara community,” said trolley tour guide Justin Mack.

This ride around town helped keep the 21-year-old Christmas tradition alive.

During a normal year, the Tour of Lights takes passengers through the Santa Barbara neighborhoods with the biggest and brightest light displays. The 90-minute ride in open air trolleys plays Christmas music to give guests a festive and magical experience.

Trolley drivers hope to bring back the Tour of Lights in 2021.

