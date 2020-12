Holidays

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office held its 31st annual Christmas bicycle giveaway on Thursday.

This year's event was a little different. There were no large crowds and no lines of kids.

Instead, the event was by appointment only and everyone wore a mask.

The Sheriff's Office gave away about 270 bikes to children.

They want to thank everyone who donated a bike.