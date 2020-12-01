Holiday tree arrives with joy in downtown Santa Barbara

Holidays

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 42-foot Santa Barbara Downtown Organization holiday tree has arrived on State Street as part of the ongoing effort to keep the spirit of the season alive during a pandemic.

It came in at 9 a.m. Tuesday after a drive from Grants Pass, Oregon where it was harvested from a sustainable tree farm. There, for every tree removed, four others are planted.

The tree is sponsored by Consumer Fire Products, Inc. out of Goleta. The company has routinely covered the costs of the tree and worked in coordination with the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation - Forestry Division to have it installed. The Big Red Crane company coordinated the logistics of lifting the tree and placing it into a special sleeve in the street.

City workers added the star topping and strings of lights that will be illuminated throughout the holiday season.