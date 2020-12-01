Downtown holiday tree arrives in Santa Barbara

Holidays

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - While many annual traditions have been canceled due to the pandemic, at least one Santa Barbara holiday tradition will continue. The downtown holiday tree has arrived.

The 40-foot (or so) tree was driven in Tuesday morning. Normally the tree would be lit during the Christmas Parade, but that won't be happening this year. Instead, the holiday tree will light up the 1300 block of State Street starting Tuesday evening.

The City of Santa Barbara says the tree comes from a sustainable tree farm, where four trees are planted for every one that is cut down. Consumer Fire Products is once again sponsoring the holiday tree for 2020 are are responsible for making this annual delivery possible.

City officials hope the tree will bring people downtown to support local businesses and restaurants. You can visit downtownsb.org for a special holiday shopping guide and required safety precautions all visitors must take during the COVD-19 pandemic.