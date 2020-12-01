Annual Village of Arroyo Grande holiday shopping event begins with modified format

Holidays

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - An annual tradition in the Village of Arroyo Grande begins Tuesday with a dramatically modified format.

"Elegant Christmas in the Village" is typically a one-night shopping event, but this year, due to COVID-19, it has been transformed into a month-long experience.

The event is an effort to help support local businesses, which is being emphasized this year due to the many challenges the pandemic has created.

In addition, shoppers will have the opportunity to win valuable prizes through an online promotion.

To be eligible, shoppers will need to make purchases in the Village at any time during the December, and then post a photo on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #Love4Local and tag @VisitArroyoGrande, @SouthCountyChambers.

Prizes include gift cards, as well as a staycation package.

An additional promotion is the "Rooster Scavenger Hunt," which will give shoppers another way to win a prize.

Participants will need to post a photo with a stuffed rooster that will be hidden in a Village business and include the hashtag and tags of the Elegant Christmas promotion.

Winners will be announced every Sunday in December on the South County Chambers Facebook and Instagram pages.

Shoppers are encouraged to wear a mask in public places and observe all safety protocols, including physical distancing.

Store owners will be complying with COVID-19 guidelines and capacity limits.

For more information, visit southcountychambers.com, or call 805-489-1488.