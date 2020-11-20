Plant-based Thanksgiving ideas for the meatless eater in your life
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Thanksgiving is a time to catch up with friends and family, reflect on what we’re grateful for, and eat a delicious meal.
This year why not opt for a vegan “turkey” and develop new traditions to satisfy your family’s cravings. Before the Butcher’s plant-based turkey burger provides a meaty-flavor and texture using non-GMO Soy Protein.
Plant-Based Sausage Dirty Rice Stuffing
INGREDIENTS:
2 T vegetable oil
½ small red onion – diced
½ small green bell pepper – diced
1 rib celery – diced
3 cloves fresh garlic – minced
1 T Cajun seasoning
1 t sea salt
2 pks (12 oz) UNCUT® sausage patties
3 C cooked long grain white rice
5 T vegetable stock
INSTRUCTIONS:
Heat vegetable oil in a large frying pan on medium heat. Add plant-based sausage and cook for 5 minutes, breaking into crumbles as you stir. Set aside in bowl. Using the now empty pan, sauté the onion, bell pepper, celery and garlic until browned. Add the Cajun Spice and seasoned salt. Mix and sauté for about 3 minutes. Add the cooked sausage and white rice and toss together. Pour in the vegetable stock and stir to heat through.
Enjoy!
