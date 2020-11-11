A Salute to Veterans has been transformed into a drive-thru event to prevent the spread of COVID19

Holidays

OXNARD, Calif.

On a day usually commemorated with ceremonies a Salute to Veterans is taking the form of a drive-thru.

On Vetererans Day all veterans are encouraged to drive through the event at 2330 N. Rose Ave. in Oxnard for a contactless exchange of items veterans may need.

The Grab n' Go will offer gifts bags that will include information about community resources.

The drive thru will be open from 11a.m. to 2p.m. or until supplies last.

For more information about the Salute to Veterans on Veterans Day in Oxnard and several other locations visit workforceservices@goodwillsb.org.

