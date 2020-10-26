Ventura County agency seeks handwritten greeting cards for elderly residents living alone during the holidays

Holidays

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County Area Agency on Aging (VCAAA) is asking local schools for handwritten greeting cards to give to older adults and people with disabilities who are living in Ventura County during the holidays.

They are seeking greeting cards that are handmade or pre-made by local students of all ages with a short holiday greeting written inside. Cards will then be distributed as part of its COVID-19 meal service programs.

The first phase will focus on Thanksgiving, with the possibility of an extension into the winter holiday season.

Those interested in participating should send completed Thanksgiving greeting cards through the month of November.

Greeting cards may be mailed to, or dropped off at: 646 County Square Drive, Suite 100, Ventura, Ca. 93003. Please note "VCAAA Holiday Greetings Campaign" on the envelope.

All cards will be reviewed and then delivered with food boxes from the VCAAA’s COVID-19 pantry for the month of November.

Parents, educators, or school administrators interested in participating in this program may e-mail jannette.jauregui@ventura.org for more information, or call (805) 477-7306.