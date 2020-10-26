COVID scares away some of the big Halloween and upcoming holiday events

Holidays

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Even with some holiday events becoming a reinvented version of what they would normally look like, Halloween will only be a ghost of its past this year in many locations.

Traditionally there are special events on Coast Village Road, called Ghost Village Road for the day, along with the downtown Santa Barbara Trick or Treat event for kids and the Milpas Trick or Treat strolling street party.

Aside from decorations, that will be the extent of the large business involvement. Notices have gone out to essentially say "see you next year."

On line there are virtual events including the "Thriller" dance and the Scott Topper LIVE Virtual Halloween Costume Contest Dance Party which will be a CADA ( Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse ) fundraiser.

Some businesses are decorating their windows and adding their fall decor. One has already mounted a Christmas tree up on top of its parklet.

The Santa Barbara Downtown Organization will have a new socially distanced marketplace starting in early November. Executive Director Robin Elander also says she is meeting with other downtown leaders from several cities to share ideas as a way of keeping their economy vibrant during the pandemic.

