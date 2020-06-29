4th of July won’t be a fizzle even without big shows

Holidays

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Creative friends and families have been planning for weeks how to make the 4th of July a memorable weekend without some of the biggest events and sky shows of the summer.

It's widely known, no aerial shows on the Central Coast will be held due to COVID-19 rules and local health orders restricting large crowd gathering activities.

Residents are still collaborating with neighbors and those in their close circles to gather for tight knit parties, family games, outside picnics, hikes and activities with less risk that engaging in large scale approved or unapproved sites.

The City of Santa Barbara has launched a message it hopes reaches all households with some guidelines.

It says the city recommends residents celebrate the Fourth of July in a safe manner and avoid gatherings and crowded areas."

Even though it's taking place, the city reminds people, events and gatherings of 10 people or greater are currently not allowed indoors or outdoors to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The annual day long Santa Barbara All-American Patriotic Celebration held on West Beach is not taking place. The event is one of the largest on the Central Coast with a crowd estimated in excess of 15,000 in recent years. This year, there will be no stage, food trucks or inflatable bouncy houses for kids.

Cabrillo Boulevard and Lower State Street will remain open to vehicle traffic and no parade is planned.

The City will be adding mobile message boards and signage, and increase public safety staffing during the holiday weekend to reinforce social distancing and public health guidelines.

The Pierre-Claeyssens Foundation is hosting a virtual celebration at 6 PM on KEYT NewsChannel 3 to honor the nation’s birthday.

SUGGESTED SAFE TIPS

The city has also sent out a suggested list of recommended options for a safe and responsible holiday weekend, which for some will start on July 3, considered a holiday day-off for many companies.

Start a new tradition with your family with a backyard barbecue or picnic celebration at home

Maintain a safe 6 foot distance at all times with anyone outside your household on streets, sidewalks, parks, and beaches

Wear a face mask in public areas, as required by the Governor’s order with exceptions

Firework use is strictly prohibited at home or public areas

Avoid crowded areas at parks, beaches, streets and sidewalks

In recent weeks illegal fireworks have been upsetting residents in many communities. The late night small aerial shots and loud concussion bangs have sounded, at times, like gun shots. Social media posts are loaded with cases of animals and children who have become scared from these activities.

