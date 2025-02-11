Actor Timothée Chalamet is this year’s SBIFF Arlington Artist of the Year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara International Film Festival will be honoring actor Timothée Chalamet with the Arlington Artist of the Year Award. Chalamet is set to receive the award in Santa Barbara for an in-person tribute.

The actor is being honored for his work in his most recent films: A Complete Unknown and Dune: Part 2. Both movies are nominated for Academy Awards – A Complete Unknown has a total of eight Oscar nominations including Best Picture.

Chalamet starred alongside co-star Monica Barbaro, who was also honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival with a Virtuoso Award.

The Arlington Award of the Year Award is given to an artist who is greatly admired and has demonstrated an incomparable commitment to film and its craft.

In A Complete Unknown, Chalamet portrays a young Bob Dylan. Committing himself to role by working with a vocal coach, dialect coach, and movement coach to truly emulate the music legend. The actor also learned guitar and harmonica for the film.

Timothée Chalamet was the youngest 'Best Actor' Oscar nominee since 1939 for his breakout role in Call Me By Your Name. He has starred in five 'Best Picture' Oscar nominees: Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, Little Women, Dune, and Don't Look Up.

