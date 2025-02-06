Skip to Content
SBIFF

SBIFF crew changes Arlington Theatre marquee Rain or Shine

Marquee crews works rain or shine to reflect SBIFF events
By
today at 12:35 pm
Published 11:52 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is underway and the marquee at the Arlington Theatre has to be changed rain or shine to reflect the events.

Crews could be seen climbing a ladder and changing the letters in the pouring rain on opening night.

They changed the marquee to announce the tribute for Angelina Jolie, who will be honored with the Maltin Modern Master Award.

The crew is made up of Eric Schell, Anthony Simon, and Sal Garcia, who are also actors!

They said this is the first time in awhile they have worked in the pouring rain.

If you see them out there, don't hesitate to say hello.

For event information visit https://sbiff.org

Article Topic Follows: SBIFF

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content