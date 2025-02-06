SBIFF crew changes Arlington Theatre marquee Rain or Shine

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is underway and the marquee at the Arlington Theatre has to be changed rain or shine to reflect the events.

Crews could be seen climbing a ladder and changing the letters in the pouring rain on opening night.

They changed the marquee to announce the tribute for Angelina Jolie, who will be honored with the Maltin Modern Master Award.

The crew is made up of Eric Schell, Anthony Simon, and Sal Garcia, who are also actors!

They said this is the first time in awhile they have worked in the pouring rain.

If you see them out there, don't hesitate to say hello.

For event information visit https://sbiff.org